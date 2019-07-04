Frank Iero has responded to Joe Jonas' claims that My Chemical Romance are plotting a reunion.

The Jonas Brothers band member recently claimed someone had told him the emo rockers - who were also made up of Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Ray Toro and Bob Bryar - had been rehearsing for a rumoured comeback.

He said: ''I've got some dirt.

''My Chemical Romance were apparently rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which -- I thought they broke up, so ... that's the gossip!''

However, Frank - who was involved in a near-fatal accident in Sydney, Australia, in October 2016, when his band and publicist were unloading their equipment and a bus collided with them - has now broke his silence on the ''gossip'' and denied a reunion is in the pipeline.

He told the Asbury Park Press: ''I survived a bus accident, so anything is possible.''

The 'Helena' hitmakers' rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist previously admitted they are ''back to being friends'' now they are no longer a band.

MCR broke fans hearts when they announced they were to be no more in 2013 after 12 years together.

And Frank admitted their friendship got to a point where it became all about the business and after spending every day in each other's pockets they didn't meet up socially, but that's no longer the case.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I think it's really nice now because like for 12 years it was like you know you start as friends but then it gets to a point where you only talk about business stuff and then when tours over nobody wants to talk, because you're in each other's faces for so long. Now like we don't have that business aspect of it anymore so now we're back to being friends.''

The 37-year-old rocker - who now fronts his own solo project Frank Iero and the Future Violents - says no matter what they will always be close.

Comparing his bond with his pals to an older brother you fall in and out of love with, he said: ''I feel with that band we were together for so long, we grew up together. All those dudes are kind of like my older brothers you know what I mean, so even if like you hate your brother at a certain point, they are still your brother, you know what I mean?''

Whilst frontman Gerard admitted he ''misses'' working with his bandmates, he said a reunion is unlikely to happen.

He said: ''We definitely get offers regularly to reunite - it's a constant thing ... It's flattering, it's really nice of people...I miss playing with the guys, but I don't think so.''