The Academy Awards was quite the dramatic night for Frances McDormand, who not only one the Oscar for Best Actress, but also ended up having it stolen before being returned to her all within the same evening. She most certainly needs a rest after such an emotional weekend.

Frances McDormand wins the Best Actress Oscar

According to reports, a man has now been arrested for grand theft by the LAPD for stealing the 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' star's trophy at the Governors Ball after it was engraved for her. The suspect is a 47-year-old male named Terry Bryant, who apparently had a ticket for the event.

Witnesses reported Frances as being very upset at the loss of her statuette on Sunday night (March 4th 2018), and ended up leaving the Ball empty handed with her husband Joel Coen. But in a matter of hours, her representative confirmed to the Associated Press that she had been reunited with her prize after a thorough search by the security staff.

'After some brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited', rep Simon Halls stated. 'They celebrated the reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out Burger.'

A reporter for the New York Times Tweeted out a picture of the suspect at the time, claiming that celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck's photographer was the man who retrieved the Oscar from the thief, and also that Frances did not want to press charges.

'Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand's Oscar and ran out with it', she wrote. 'Wolfgang Puck's photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go.'

More: The big winners of the 90th Academy Awards

Police have said that when the photographer did not recognise Bryant as a winner of the evening, he followed and confronted him, after which Bryant handed back the Oscar 'without a fight'.