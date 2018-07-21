San Diego Comic-Con continues to come through with huge announcements, and during Amazon's block of programming this weekend at the event, it was revealed just who would be taking on the monumental role of God in the streaming platform's upcoming series 'Good Omens', based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett 1990 novel of the same name.

Frances McDormand will play God in 'Good Omens'

Chatting about the casting, Gaiman explained: "We knew God had to be a woman. We were talking about great American actresses because we knew [we wanted it] to be an American voice."

Then, receiving an email from McDormand, who he had never met to that point, to ask if she could use his house in Scotland, he agreed before asking if she would be interested in the show.

Gaiman joked: "That's how Frances got cast: Blackmail."

McDormand joins an incredible A-list cast which also includes the likes of David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, and Nick Offerman, amongst others. It's fair to say that the show will be one that draws controversy because of its portrayal of religious figures, and with the casting of a woman as God, we imagine plenty of far-right voices will be creeping out of the woodwork to let their opinions be known.

Thankfully, we live in a forward-thinking world, and the decision will be deemed by the majority to be a progressive and brilliant one.

Describing the show, Amazon tease: "The end of the world is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late."

There's no official premiere date for 'Good Omens' just yet, but the six-part series is expected to debut at some point in 2019. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

We'll bring you more news surrounding 'Good Omens' as and when we get it.