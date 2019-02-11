Artist:
Song title: Livin' a Lie
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Taken from their forthcoming sixth studio album 'Seeing Other People' which is out April 26, 2019 on Jagjaguwar, Californian indie duo Foxygen drop the video for 'Livin' a Lie'; an intriguing taster which sees them in a totally new and unexpected direction.

