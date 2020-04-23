Fountains Of Wayne paid tribute to late bandmate Adam Schlesinger during their Jersey 4 Jersey performance.

Chris Collingwood and co were joined by the legendary Sharon Van Etten on bass and backing vocals as they performed their 2003 track 'Hackensack' for Bruce Springsteen's live-streamed benefit to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund on Wednesday (22.04.20).

And they dedicated the song to Adam and his family.

Chris said: ''This for Adam, his parents, his children and New Jersey.''

The 'Stacy's Mom' hitmakers' co-founder, songwriter and bassist tragically died after contracting coronavirus earlier this month.

In a statement about their first show since 2013, Chris said: ''Brian [Young], Jody [Porter] and I are honoured to be part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us.

''Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans.''

Sharon added: ''As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community...

''Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honour.''

The star-studded live-stream kicked off with Springsteen teaming up with his wife, Patti Scialfa, on a rendition of 'Land of Hope and Dreams' and Tom Waits' 'Jersey Girl'.

Pop star Halsey performed 'Finally // Beautiful Stranger' from her latest LP, 'Manic', and SZA wowed with '20 Something' from 2017's 'Ctrl'.

Others artists on the bill included Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth and Tony Bennett.

Springsteen - who still lives in New Jersey after relocating from California in the 1990s - said in a video announcement for the virtual benefit gig: ''New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

''And the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times.

''That's why I am pleased to announce that on April 22, I hope you will join me Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, SZA, Danny Devito, Chelsea Handler, and many more for this special event.

''The event is called JERSEY 4 JERSEY and the proceeds will go to The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

''This is out effort to do everything we can for our folks here in The Garden State, and I hope you will join us.

''Thanks.''