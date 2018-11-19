Artist:
Song title: Worst Nites
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Indie

'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster The People's frontman Mark Foster. It stars tattooed clown Richie The Barber, and the song marks the LA trio's first single since they dropped their third studio album 'Sacred Hearts Club' last year. 

