Artist:
Song title: Style
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

Foster The People have finally unveiled the official video for their latest single 'Style', which follows previous release 'Worst Nites'. The band are currently working on their fourth studio album, which follows 2017's 'Sacred Hearts Club'.

