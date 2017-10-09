Foo Fighters continue their string of random stage collaborations as they are joined by none other than Liam Gallagher and Joe Perry for a rendition of Beatles classic 'Come Together'. It's obvious that Liam didn't know the words, but that didn't ruin this epic performance.

It doesn't get more rock 'n' than this. Foo Fighters playing the 1969 Beatles track from 'Abbey Road' with Liam Gallagher from Oasis singing and Aerosmith's Joe Perry on guitar live at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino County, California for CalJam 2017 on Saturday (October 7th).

However, as much passion as Liam was putting into the performance (he's a big Beatles fan), he had to pick up the lyrics that were listed on a sheet of paper on the floor halfway through. He made it work for him though, inviting an enthusiastic young female on to the stage to sing with him - indeed, she did an excellent job of being a rockstar for a few minutes - and then leaping into the audience where he crowd-surfed across the venue.

Foo Fighters may have collaborated with Justin Timberlake on their newest album 'Concrete Gold', and their performance of Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' with the man himself at Summer Sonic Festival in Japan this year was awesome - but this has got to be one of the most explosive stage surprises they have ever pulled.

Liam has actually previously been asked by the band to perform with them, at Glastonbury Festival this summer no less, but apparently the Manchester rocker turned them down. Apparently, Liam claimed that he needed a bit of rehearsal time before he felt comfortable doing something like that. At least now we can see what he means, but even this unprepared jam was an extraordinary moment for fans to witness.