Foo Fighters think Wolf Alice are ''scared'' of them.

The 'All My Life' rockers recorded their new album 'Concrete and Gold' in Los Angles' EastWest studios, and whilst there they bumped into the London band, who were working on second record 'Visions of a Life'.

However, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl doesn't think he left the best impression on the band, as whilst he also mingled with the likes of Deep Purple and Lady Gaga, he thinks the 'Yuk Foo' rockers were intimidated by the band.

Speaking to NME magazine, Dave said: ''When you're in a studio like that and Rufus Wainwright is down the hall and the guy from Deep Purple is in the other room and Lady Gaga is wandering around and Wolf Alice were there for a week ... I was just doing all this crazy barbecuing and talking to everyone. Gaga would come in and listen to the record. Wolf Alice were scared of us though, I think.''

That isn't the only awkward encounter the 'Learn To Fly' hitmakers have been involved in either, as they recently took aim at James Corden's popular 'Carpook Karaoke' segment, claiming the lengthy filming day made things ''a little uncomfortable''.

Guitarist Pat Smear said: ''By hour three in dude's car it got less fun. It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like 'this is halfway'.''

And frontman Dave found the ordeal ''uncomfortable'', as he felt ''embarrassed'' having to sing his own songs in such a small setting.

He added: ''Oh [James] definitely is [a music lover]. And he's a very nice guy. But y'know, I don't mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I'd be too embarrassed.''