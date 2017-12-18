Decked out in Christmas jumpers and Santa hats, Foo Fighters hit the 'Saturday Night Live' studios as special guests with a surprise holiday medley, transforming their tune 'Everlong' into the ultimate festive number. We're just waiting for the day they launch their very own Christmas album.

Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2017

Dave Grohl's band started playing a slow version of their 1997 hit 'Everlong', from the album 'The Colour and the Shape', on 'SNL' this weekend, only to segue into a rendition of Darlene Love's 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' - courtesy of their female backing singers - from the legendary Phil Spector compilation 'A Christmas Gift for You from Philles Records'.

Not only that, but they ended the performance with a guitar instrumental of 'Linus And Lucy'; a Vince Guaraldi Trio jazz composition from 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'. It was the perfect musical end to the 2017 run of 'SNL'.

Their visit also included a performance of 'The Sky Is a Neighborhood'. It's their latest single from their number one ninth studio album 'Concrete and Gold', which they released in September 2017.

2017 seems to have been a year of weird collaborations for Foo Fighters, with the band admitting that Justin Timberlake made an appearance on their new album, their jam with Rick Astley at Summersonic Festival in Japan, their performance with Liam Gallagher at CalJam 2017, and even their brief musical number with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

Foo Fighters' next show is on New Year's Eve at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolita in Las Vegas. They'll then return to the stage on January 20th 2018 at nib Stadium in Perth, continuing their tour with an Australian leg, some South American shows, a North American run and a few European dates that will take them through to next September. They're already scheduled for a few summer festival dates too including Pinkpop in the Netherlands and Rock am Ring in Germany.