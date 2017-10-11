Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art.

The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them on display in the studio/

Frontman Dave Grohl said: ''We like sending each other weird fan drawings because we always think they're really funny.

''I love it when the fan will draw a picture and spend loads of time on it and be really proud of it and be like 'I did it because it looks just like you' and they're always just a little off. You look like you've had a stroke, one eyeball's bigger than the other.''

Guitarist Pat Smear added: ''We put them up on the studio up on the walls.''

And drummer Taylor Hawkins is even planning to incorporate the pictures into his drum kit.

Showing off one drawing, Dave told NME magazine: ''So I sent this to Taylor today and he replied 'That one went straight to Yeti', his drum tech, right directly within 20 seconds and now he's gonna make a f***ing kick drum out of it. He said, 'I didn't even think about it, my fingers just did it'.''

Meanwhile, Dave recently revealed he had tried to get Tears For Fears frontman Roland Orzabal on a track on their new album, 'Concrete and Gold'.

He said: ''There was a song on the new record that I thought would be amazing if Roland Orzabel sang on or helped produce.

''I emailed him - and never heard back. It would have been a dream come true, to get together with the singer from Tears for Fears.''

Tears for Fears hold a special place in Dave's heart because their music struck a chord with him when he was a young teenager.

He said: ''My sister had 'The Hurting' and 'Songs From the Big Chair' and I secretly fell in love with Tears for Fears.

''That melancholic sense of melody really encapsulated that specific place and time in my life - when you're 13 years old, your nuts are dropping, your voice is changing, you're breaking through puberty, so listening to Tears For Fears somehow soothes the burn.

''When 'Songs From the Big Chair' came out and they broke into the mainstream, they were inescapable in America.

I still listen to those records often.''