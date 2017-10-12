Foo Fighters have announced a clutch of huge stadium gigs in the UK for next summer in support of their recently released album Concrete and Gold.

The rock heroes will be playing three gigs in Britain in June 2018, with a gig at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 19th followed by two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium on the 22nd and 23rd. Tickets for the gigs will be available on Friday October 20th at 9am.

The Foos had teased the gigs with a series of punk-era cartoons featuring each member of the band via their Twitter account throughout Wednesday (October 11th).

Dave Grohl with Foo Fighters headlining Glastonbury 2017

Last month, the band had launched their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold with a hit-packed gig at the O2 Arena in London, a gig that also featured Rick Astley as a guest appearance. They had also headlined the Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer, after being forced to pull out two years previously because of lead singer Dave Grohl’s broken leg.

The group also recently headlined their own curated festival, Cal Jam, which featured another collaboration on stage that starred Liam Gallagher and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry on a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters revealed that their recent stint filming for James Corden’s legendary ‘Carpool Karaoke’ was actually significantly less fun than it looked.

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told the NME earlier this week. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.” Grohl admitted that he had been “a little uncomfortable” during filming and didn’t particularly want to sing his own songs – but thought Corden was a sincere fan of their work.

