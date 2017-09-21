Foo Fighters and Queens Of The Stone Age have announced a huge joint stadium tour for South American fans.

The two rock bands - who have been linked for years after front man Dave Grohl drummed for the group over 15 years ago - will hit the road together in Brazil and Argentina early next year.

Fans across the world can pre-register for the ticket sale now, as the Foo Fighters continue to tour the world in support of their ninth studio album 'Concrete and Gold'.

Kicking things off at the Maacanã Stadium, Rio de Janerio on February 25, the bands will continue their run in Brazil with shows in São Paulo, Curitiba and Porto Alegre.

The exciting tour will come to an end on March 7 next year, with a huge show at the Velez in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have suggested there must have been another reason for Justin Bieber cancelling the rest of his 'Purpose' tour after the singer cited exhaustion.

Guitarist Chris Shiflett says if it was them they would have completed the gigs because they never pull out of shows unless there is a ''really good reason''.

The 46-year-old musician told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Whatever people say to the press, that is usually something that a publicist has cooked up, and there will be another reason - something behind the scenes.

''I don't want to be judgmental, but Dave broke his leg and absolutely refused to cancel. I hate cancelling shows even when there is a really good reason.

''Sometimes s**t happens, sometimes there's a family emergency, sometimes someone gets hurt and it still feels sh***y, so you try not to. Luckily I'm in a band where everyone feels that.''

Justin's manager Scooter Braun has said that the 23-year-old hunk will reveal the actual reason for axing the shows when the time is right, but insisted he's doing well and is not in a ''dark place''.

He told 'CBS This Morning': ''Again people think he's having issues. What's going on with him? Seems to be falling in another ... dark place. True? Not true?''

''Look, I think he'll decide to tell people when he's ready of what exactly happened. But I think he was making a decision, like he said, to protect himself.''