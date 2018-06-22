The 2018 Kerrang! Awards finally hit Islington Town Hall in London last night for a ceremony fuelled by some of the best rock 'n' roll acts the world has to offer. Foo Fighters, Joe Perry and Enter Shikari were among the winners this year, while stars the likes of Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper were also in attendance.

Foo Fighters perform at Glastonbury

The winners have been voted for by Kerrang! readers and rock fans rather than a judging panel, and because of them Foo Fighters were the big winners of Thursday night (June 21st 2018), taking home the awards for both Best International Live Act and Best International Band, with their rookie counterparts Code Orange winning Best International Breakthrough.

But it was Scotland's Biffy Clyro who won Best British Band - beating the likes of Royal Blood and metal giants Iron Maiden - with Dream State as Best British Breakthrough and Brighton's Architects being named Best British Live Act.

Best Album unsurprisingly went to Enter Shikari's fifth offering 'The Spark', which dropped in September and topped the UK's Indie chart. It's their most political work yet and really feels like an appropriate winner this year, perhaps deservedly beating Foo Fighters' 'Concrete And Gold' and A Perfect Circle's 'Eat The Elephant'.

Meanwhile, it was Neck Deep's 'In Bloom' which won Best Song; taken from their 'The Peace and the Panic' album, it was actually the first track they wrote for it, and it even beat the likes of Marilyn Manson's 'Kill4Me' and 'Crossing A Line' by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.

Johnny Depp presented his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Joe Perry with the Kerrang! Inspiration award, having been the legendary guitarist for Aerosmith for 43 years. Speaking of legendary, it was Corey Taylor from Slipknot and Stone Sour who landed the Kerrang! Legend award, while Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath took home the Kerrang! Icon accolade.