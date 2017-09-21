The British royal family sure do make it very difficult to dislike them; especially when it comes to their most down-to-earth heir Prince Harry. He was actually one of the very first people to pay Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl a visit when he broke his leg.

Foo Fighters performing at Glastonbury

According to the 48-year-old rockstar, Prince Harry dropped in on him when he was in London getting his leg fixed, after doing a stage dive in Gothenburg back in 2015 that went nastily wrong. The royal even brought him a little gift to make hospital life a little easier.

'When I had my surgery here in London he was actually one of the first people to come visit me afterwards and he brought me a gift', Dave told BBC News after his gig at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday (September 19th 2017). 'He brought me this little pillow to put my iPad on while I was in recovery.'

In fact, what really impressed Dave was how low key the whole thing was. 'He came over and there was no entourage or anything', he recalls. 'It's funny, our nanny was there and she came into the room with the kids and I said 'This is Harry' and it took her five or six minutes before she realised it was the prince of England. He's a great guy.'

It seems Harry is quite a fan of the Foo Fighters, having also had an exchange with drummer Taylor Hawkins before the Invictus Games where they were due to play at the Ambassador's house. Few people can confess that they've actually been slapped by a member of the royal family.

More: Foo Fighters give statement over London show crisis

'I was like 'Wow, I'm so jet-lagged right now'. We were getting ready to walk on stage, and I was tired and so jet-lagged and he just goes [slap]', he says. 'I was like, 'What was that?' It was great, it was funny. I wore the slap with pride, he's one of the boys.'