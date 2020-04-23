Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have joined the star-studded line-up who have recorded a version of the band's 'Times Like These'.

The rockers will join a host of musicians, including Coldplay's Chris Martin, Biffy Clyro, Rita Ora, Dua Lipa and Yungblud on the track, which has been recorded to raise funds for the BBC's charities Children in Need and Comic Relief and those impacted by coronavirus.

The star-studded cover is being recorded as part of BBC Radio 1's Stay Home Live Lounge segment, and as well as receiving its first play on radio on Thursday (23.04.20), the video for the cover will premiere on BBC One's three-hour fundraiser 'The Big Night In' later that evening, which is being aired to lift spirits and raise vital funds to the two charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The single has been produced by Fraser T. Smith, who found it ''humbling'' to be involved.

He said: ''It's humbling to have been asked to produce this amazing single, taking the Foo Fighters' classic, 'Times Like These', with the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and the incredible collective of artists who have come together to record whilst in isolation.

''Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honour the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio.

''We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world.''

Radio 1 bosses are delighted with the ''extraordinary'' collaboration.

Chris Price, Head of Music for Radio 1, said: ''Thank you to Fraser T Smith, Foo Fighters and every single artist who threw their energies into this extraordinary collaboration.

'''Times Like These: BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge' sends a simple message to the world: that the power of music and human creativity can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles to build a sense of community, togetherness and determination, even when we are forced apart.''

The full line-up of artists who appear on the track alongside Dave and Taylor are 5 Seconds Of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, YUNGBLUD and Zara Larsson.