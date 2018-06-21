Fans may have loved to have seen Foo Fighters on Carpool Karaoke last year, but the ensuing controversy just wasn't worth it. Dave Grohl has just been forced to clarify what he meant by the experience being 'uncomfortable', after host James Corden sent him an angry text message.

Dave Grohl performing live with Foo Fighters

Following their appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', Dave Grohl and his bandmates had few positive things to say about the legendary Carpool Karaoke segment in which they appeared. He described it as 'a little uncomfortable', and admitted that he felt 'embarrassed' singing his own songs.

Even guitarist Pat Smear weighed in on the awkwardness, admitting that it gradually started to become tiresome. 'By hour three in the dude's car, it got less fun', he said. 'It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Center, that felt like we were done. But it was like, 'This is halfway'.'

Needless to say, Dave has since been confronted about the comments by James Corden himself, who didn't mince his words when it came to his feelings on their apparent non-enjoyment.

'I got a f***ing text from him that morning. He was like, 'What the f***, dude?'' Dave told The Sun. 'I was like, 'Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god!' I had to text him back and was like, 'No dude, that's not what we meant.''

He went on to say that it was just singing his own songs not within the comfort of a stadium that was the uncomfortable part of the episode. 'If we were singing Queen songs or Led Zeppelin songs or Beatles songs, it would have been fine. But to sit there and sing your own songs... we felt weird about it', he explained.

'I don't drive around Los Angeles singing to my own songs. So when we said it was an uncomfortable experience... I felt so bad when it came out in the press - 'Foo Fighters had a terrible time, they hated the whole f***ing thing'. We didn't.'

He said he thought James was a 'sweet guy', and in fact Foo Fighters are set to return to 'The Late Late Show' in a special four-part series shot in London, where they'll no doubt have a big laugh about the whole debacle.