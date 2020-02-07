Artist:
Song title: Neptune
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

There's so much elemental action going on in the 10-minute video for Foals' soaring ambient track 'Neptune', taken from last year's album (and their first UK number one) 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2'. Catch Foals on their world tour, kicking off with the Warchild Benefit at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 17th. 

