Artist:
Song title: In Degrees
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

They've only recently dropped their fifth album 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1' and now Foals are set to drop 'Part 2' in the Autumn. They have released the video for their newest single 'In Degrees. 

