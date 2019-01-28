Artist:
Song title: Exits
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Oxford four-piece Foals are set to return with their first album in four years this Spring with 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1' (March 8th, 2019) to be followed by 'Everything... - Part 2' later this year. 'Exits' is the first single from the record, and first not to feature founding member and bassist Walter Gervers.

