Artist:
Song title: Third Eye - The Odyssey - Chapter 7
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Pop

Florence Welsh and director Vincent Haycock came up with the idea for The Odyssey whilst meeting at Chateau Marmont. The combination of the videos for 'What Kind Of Man,' 'How Big How Blue How Beautiful,' 'St. Jude,' 'Ship To Wreck,' 'Queen Of Peace,' 'Delilah,' and the final part 'Third Eye' all combine to tell a short story. Florence and the Machine's album 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful' is available now through Island Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Florence + The Machine - Third...

Florence + The Machine - Delilah...

Florence + The Machine - Delilah...

Florence + The Machine - Times...

Florence + The Machine - Queen...

Florence + The Machine - Delilah...

Florence + The Machine - What...

Florence + The Machine - Ship...

Florence + The Machine - Ship...

Florence + The Machine - Ship...