A sensational, emotionally raw ballad has been unveiled by Florence + The Machine, alongside an artistic (mostly) black and white video. If you're not getting goosebumps, you're lying.
Directed by AG Rojas, the video is a blend of ink art, with snippets of Florence sprawled across a wooden floor singing into the camera before apparently kneeling over a large bowl of liquid. As abstract as it is beautiful, fans are living for this gorgeous, soaring number.
'Sky Full Of Song' was a 2018 Record Store Day release from the band, as well as the first single from their forthcoming album 'High as Hope'. The album will be the follow-up to their 2015 third album 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful', which became their third consecutive UK number one and first ever US number one.
Since the last album, Florence + The Machine also released a cover of Ben E. King's 'Stand by Me' for 'Songs from Final Fantasy XV', as well as their original song 'Wish That You Were Here' from the 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' soundtrack.
