With the new album 'High As Hope' coming soon, Florence + The Machine unveil yet another artistic music video for 'Hunger' following the theme of the previous release 'Sky Full of Song'.
The video follows different groups of people in what looks like different times examining a sculpture of a person that appears somewhat damaged. Directed by AG Rojas, it sees this piece of artwork being idolised, worshipped even, despite its damaged form. It's rather anecdotral for Florence, much like the message in the song itself.
It's the second single from the album after 'Sky Full of Song', while 'High As Hope' will mark the band's fourth full-length record following 2015's 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful', which became the band's first ever US number one. The album has been produced by Tobias Jesso Jr., Emile Haynie, Brett Shaw and Thomas Bartlett.
'High As Hope' will be released on June 29th 2018 through Virgin EMI Records.
