Artist:
Song title: Favourite Thing
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite Thing'. It's also her first release since her 2015 debut album 'Love, Sax and Flashbacks'.

