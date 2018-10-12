Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is suing the band over his firing earlier this year ahead of a lucrative world tour.

The legendary group dismissed their former frontman and guitarist back in January this year, replacing him with Crowded House’s Neil Finn and former Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell for their recently commenced tour, An Evening With Fleetwood Mac.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles’ Superior Court this week, 69 year old Buckingham claims that he has lost up to $14 million as a result of the band’s internal power move to oust him.

“Not a single member of the band called Buckingham to break the news to him,” the court documents say. “In fact, not a single member of Fleetwood Mac has returned any of Buckingham's phone calls to provide him with an explanation for his purported expulsion from Fleetwood Mac.”

It also says the guitarist had tried to contact bassist John McVie, “who responded that he had been instructed not to speak” to him.

The documents claim that the rupture originates in the planning of their upcoming two-year world tour. He claims that the rest of the band's line-up - Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie - wanted to start playing in August 2018, while Buckingham wanted to delay the shows until November, so he could release and tour a new solo album.

After a period of discussion, Buckingham claims he acceded to their plans and delayed his solo record by a year, although he began exploring the possibility of playing small club shows on days off in the tour.

However, on January 28th, two days after he had played a MusiCares benefit show in New York with Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham was told by his manager the tour was off. Three days later, though, he discovered the band planned to tour without him and that he had been frozen out.

Buckingham first joined a rather beleaguered Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with his then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks, and together they helped turn around the band’s fortunes and enjoyed their most commercially successful era with Rumours in 1977. He left in 1987 for the first time, before re-joining in 1997.

