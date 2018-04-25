Having recently revealed the departure of lynchpin guitarist Lindsey Buckingham from the group, Fleetwood Mac are getting ready to get back on the road, announcing an extensive North American tour later this year with a re-booted line-up.

The legendary rock group consisting of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, John McVie and Christine McVie have announced that a new six-strong line-up, with the additions of Crowded House’s Neil Finn and former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, will commence a 52-date North American tour later this year.

The lengthy schedule begins with a show on October 3rd at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and stretches into April 2019. Tickets go on sale on May 4th.

Fleetwood Mac are going on tour

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family,” the group announced in the statement on Tuesday (April 24th). “With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honouring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

In a separate interview with CBS News the same day, the group also said that they plan to record new music together with Finn and Campbell in the line-up.

More: Fleetwood Mac drop Lindsey Buckingham from new tour line-up

Meanwhile, Mick Fleetwood himself has finally broken the group’s silence over Buckingham’s surprise exit from the group, which was announced around a fortnight ago. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the 70 year old drummer explained how the decision came about.

Lindsey Buckingham was ousted from Fleetwood Mac earlier this month

“Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned. Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall,” Fleetwood explained.

“This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward.”

More: Fleetwood Mac stars perform ‘Don’t Stop’ like you’ve never heard it before [archive]