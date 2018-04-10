Drama in Fleetwood Mac as it's revealed that guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has indeed been fired from the group, and his usual replacement isn't even being called in. Reports suggest his departure came in regards to some disagreements over the upcoming tour arrangements.

Lindsey Buckingham performing live in concert

He played for the band between 1975 and 1987 and then again from 1997, and he also joined Christine McVie for their own project last year. But Billy Burnette, who has in the past played guitar while Buckingham has been away from the band, revealed the news of his leaving in a shady Twitter post last week.

'Breaking news: Lindsey Buckingham is out but I'm not in. A little p***ed off but I'll get over it', he wrote, though he soon deleted the post. Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House will replace Buckingham instead.

A source told Variety that rather than bowing out voluntarily, Buckingham was actually fired. Another source confirmed to Rolling Stone it was over touring difficulties, though no dates for said run have yet been announced.

'We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family', the band said in a statement. 'With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.'

'We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style', they added. 'We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound.'

Neil Finn added that it was a 'natural fit', while Lindsey Buckingham is yet to release a statement of his own regarding the news.