Fleet Foxes are back with a brand new single entitled 'Fool's Errand', along with an accompanying video and their third studio album 'Crack-Up'. If that wasn't enough, they're embarking on their world tour this month that will see them in North America, Australia and Europe.
Fleet Foxes release their new album 'Crack-Up' this June
The new video for 'Fool's Errand', directed by Sean Pecknold, features several groups of dancers doing various interpretative dance segments against different natural backdrops. It comes following a previously released album teaser from their Seattle rehearsals.
'Crack-Up' is coming this summer as the Washington quintet's third studio album. Mixed and mastered by Phil Ek and Greg Calbi respectively, it is the follow-up to their 2011 release 'Helplessness Blues' which reached number two in the UK charts and number 4 in the US. Already released from the new album was the almost nine-minute long track 'Third of May / Odaigahara' back in March.
Fleet Foxes kick off their worldwide tour with a sold-out show at The Wilma in Missoula, Montana on May 15th 2017. They then have two other sold-out dates in Portland and Seattle before they take up a four night residency at the Sydney Opera House. Then the group are in Europe, performing at the likes of Spain's Vida Festival, Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival and Lisbon's NOS Alive Festival in July before jetting off to the UK and Ireland for Latitude.
Towards the end of July, they are back in the States for Newport Folk Festival, two shows with Animal Collective at Columbia's Merriweather Post Pavilion and Philadelphia's Mann Center. August brings them to Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival and Outside Lands in San Francisco, and towards the end of September they have two shows with Beach House in LA and Morrison, Colorado. They'll end their run with two shows in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene on December 5th and 6th.
'Crack-Up' will be released on June 16th 2017 through Nonesuch Records.
Tour dates:
May 15 - Missoula, MT at The Wilma (SOLD OUT)
May 16 - Spokane, WA at Knitting Factory
May 18 - Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
May 19 - Seattle, WA at The Showbox at the Market (SOLD OUT)
May 26 - Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House
May 27 - Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House
May 28 - Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House
May 29 - Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House
June 23 - France, Lille at 'Aéronef
June 24 - Netherlands, Ewijk at Down The Rabbit Hole
July 1 - Spain, Vilanova i la Geltrú at Vida Festival
July 3 - Italy, Ferrara at Bands Apart
July 4 - Switzerland, Montreux at Montreux Jazz Festival
July 7 - Spain, Bilbao at Bilbao BBK Live
July 8 - Portugal, Lisbon at NOS Alive Festival
July 11 - Ireland, Cork at Cork Opera House
July 13 - Ireland, Dublin at The Iveagh Gardens
July 14 - Ireland, Dublin at The Iveagh Gardens (SOLD OUT)
July 16 - United Kingdom, Southwold at Latitude Festival
July 27 - Portland, ME at Thompson's Point
July 28 - Newport, RI at Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)
July 29 - Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Animal Collective
July 31 - Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Animal Collective
August 1 - Brooklyn, NY at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell (SOLD OUT)
August 2 - Brooklyn, NY at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell
August 4 - Toronto, ON at Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
August 5 - Toronto, ON at Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
August 6 - Detroit, MI at The Masonic
August 8 - Kansas City, MO at The Midland
August 11 - 13 - San Francisco, CA at Outside Lands
August 13 - Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
August 14 - Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre
August 16 - Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater
August 17 - Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)
August 18 - Dallas, TX at The Bomb Factory
September 13 - Vancouver, BC at Malkin Bowl (SOLD OUT)
September 14 - Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)
September 15 - Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre
September 16 - Troutdale, OR at Edgefield Concerts
September 18 - Reno, NV at Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
September 20 - Santa Barbara, CA at The Arlington Theatre
September 21 - San Diego, CA at Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)
September 23 - Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl w/ Beach House
September 24 - Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre
September 25 - Santa Fe, NM at Santa Fe Opera
September 27 - Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Beach House (SOLD OUT)
September 29 - Omaha, NE at Waiting Room Outdoors
September 30 - St. Paul, MN at The Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)
October 1 - St. Paul, MN at Palace Theatre
October 3 - Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre (SOLD OUT)
October 4 - Chicago IL at Chicago Theatre
November 1-5 - Reykjavik, Iceland at Iceland Airwaves
November 7 - Switzerland, Zurich at X-tra
November 8 - Austria, Vienna at Gasometer
November 9 - Croatia, Zagreb at Tvornica Kulture
November 12 - Germany, Hamburg at Docks
November 13 - Germany, Berlin at Columbiahalle
November 17 - Belgium, Brussels at Ancienne Belgique
November 18 - Belgium, Brussels at Ancienne Belgique
November 20 - France, Paris at Le Trianon
December 1 - Germany, Köln at Live Music Hall
December 03 - Sweden, Stockholm at Annexet (SOLD OUT)
December 04 - Sweden, Stockholm at Annexet
December 05 - Norway, Oslo at Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)
December 06 - Norway, Oslo at Sentrum Scene
