Fleet Foxes are back with a brand new single entitled 'Fool's Errand', along with an accompanying video and their third studio album 'Crack-Up'. If that wasn't enough, they're embarking on their world tour this month that will see them in North America, Australia and Europe.

Fleet Foxes release their new album 'Crack-Up' this June

The new video for 'Fool's Errand', directed by Sean Pecknold, features several groups of dancers doing various interpretative dance segments against different natural backdrops. It comes following a previously released album teaser from their Seattle rehearsals.

'Crack-Up' is coming this summer as the Washington quintet's third studio album. Mixed and mastered by Phil Ek and Greg Calbi respectively, it is the follow-up to their 2011 release 'Helplessness Blues' which reached number two in the UK charts and number 4 in the US. Already released from the new album was the almost nine-minute long track 'Third of May / Odaigahara' back in March.

Fleet Foxes kick off their worldwide tour with a sold-out show at The Wilma in Missoula, Montana on May 15th 2017. They then have two other sold-out dates in Portland and Seattle before they take up a four night residency at the Sydney Opera House. Then the group are in Europe, performing at the likes of Spain's Vida Festival, Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival and Lisbon's NOS Alive Festival in July before jetting off to the UK and Ireland for Latitude.

Towards the end of July, they are back in the States for Newport Folk Festival, two shows with Animal Collective at Columbia's Merriweather Post Pavilion and Philadelphia's Mann Center. August brings them to Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival and Outside Lands in San Francisco, and towards the end of September they have two shows with Beach House in LA and Morrison, Colorado. They'll end their run with two shows in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene on December 5th and 6th.

'Crack-Up' will be released on June 16th 2017 through Nonesuch Records.

Tour dates:

May 15 - Missoula, MT at The Wilma (SOLD OUT)

May 16 - Spokane, WA at Knitting Factory

May 18 - Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

May 19 - Seattle, WA at The Showbox at the Market (SOLD OUT)

May 26 - Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

May 27 - Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

May 28 - Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

May 29 - Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

June 23 - France, Lille at 'Aéronef

June 24 - Netherlands, Ewijk at Down The Rabbit Hole

July 1 - Spain, Vilanova i la Geltrú at Vida Festival

July 3 - Italy, Ferrara at Bands Apart

July 4 - Switzerland, Montreux at Montreux Jazz Festival

July 7 - Spain, Bilbao at Bilbao BBK Live

July 8 - Portugal, Lisbon at NOS Alive Festival

July 11 - Ireland, Cork at Cork Opera House

July 13 - Ireland, Dublin at The Iveagh Gardens

July 14 - Ireland, Dublin at The Iveagh Gardens (SOLD OUT)

July 16 - United Kingdom, Southwold at Latitude Festival

July 27 - Portland, ME at Thompson's Point

July 28 - Newport, RI at Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 29 - Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Animal Collective

July 31 - Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Animal Collective

August 1 - Brooklyn, NY at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell (SOLD OUT)

August 2 - Brooklyn, NY at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell

August 4 - Toronto, ON at Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 5 - Toronto, ON at Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 6 - Detroit, MI at The Masonic

August 8 - Kansas City, MO at The Midland

August 11 - 13 - San Francisco, CA at Outside Lands

August 13 - Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

August 14 - Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

August 16 - Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

August 17 - Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

August 18 - Dallas, TX at The Bomb Factory

September 13 - Vancouver, BC at Malkin Bowl (SOLD OUT)

September 14 - Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

September 15 - Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre

September 16 - Troutdale, OR at Edgefield Concerts

September 18 - Reno, NV at Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

September 20 - Santa Barbara, CA at The Arlington Theatre

September 21 - San Diego, CA at Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)

September 23 - Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl w/ Beach House

September 24 - Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre

September 25 - Santa Fe, NM at Santa Fe Opera

September 27 - Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Beach House (SOLD OUT)

September 29 - Omaha, NE at Waiting Room Outdoors

September 30 - St. Paul, MN at The Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 1 - St. Paul, MN at Palace Theatre

October 3 - Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 4 - Chicago IL at Chicago Theatre

November 1-5 - Reykjavik, Iceland at Iceland Airwaves

November 7 - Switzerland, Zurich at X-tra

November 8 - Austria, Vienna at Gasometer

November 9 - Croatia, Zagreb at Tvornica Kulture

November 12 - Germany, Hamburg at Docks

November 13 - Germany, Berlin at Columbiahalle

November 17 - Belgium, Brussels at Ancienne Belgique

November 18 - Belgium, Brussels at Ancienne Belgique

November 20 - France, Paris at Le Trianon

December 1 - Germany, Köln at Live Music Hall

December 03 - Sweden, Stockholm at Annexet (SOLD OUT)

December 04 - Sweden, Stockholm at Annexet

December 05 - Norway, Oslo at Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)

December 06 - Norway, Oslo at Sentrum Scene