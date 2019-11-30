This month our favourite albums include a lot of British talent (apart from the wonderful Beck), and releases from both the brand new and the highly established. We love an exciting blend of genres and we got it all pretty much covered with this selection. Stay tuned for our final most anticipated albums feature of 2019.

Magdalene - FKA Twigs

Magdalene - FKA Twigs

She's finally back with her second album 'Magdalene' and we aren't the only ones who have been utterly enchanted by it. But we knew what we were getting when we heard her moving lead single 'Cellophane'. FKA Twigs has been on an emotional journey with 'Magdalene', laying bare her traumas to stunning effect, and it was certainly worth it if the reviews are anything to go by.

Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka

Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka

He may not have topped the charts like his previous album 'Love & Hate', but Michael Kiwanuka still proves himself to be as competent as ever with his self-titled number 2 release. It feels innovative and yet familiar, his brand of indie folk rock with soul vibes is so effortless. It's probably his most Kiwanuka work so far, hence the album title, as we see him solidify his identity.

Reflections - Hannah Diamond

Reflections - Hannah Diamond

The debut album of the month has got to be this critically acclaimed trance-pop work from up-and-coming London-based pop singer Hannah Diamond who, having already proved herself as an incredible photographer, is set to storm the pop world with what she can produce. She's worked alongside Charli XCX, and it's her creative director A.G. Cook who has producted this remarkable record.

Everyday Life - Coldplay

Everyday Life - Coldplay

The only thing we regret about Coldplay's latest record is that they don't intend on touring it anytime soon - at least until they can make live shows environmentally beneficial. 'Everyday Life' is a double-album with each half entitled 'Sunrise' and 'Sunset', and as far as their back-catalogue goes, it's one of their most focused in terms of dealing with social and political issues.

Hyperspace - Beck

Hyperspace - Beck

Unsurprisingly we have another excellent album from Beck. It marks a new partnership with Pharrell Williams, blending uplifting dancefloor pop with Beck's inimitable American alt-rock edge. It's not what you'd call groundbreaking, but it's never unsatisfying; it's really one of those you want to listen to and enjoy without over-analysing it.

From Out of Nowhere - Jeff Lynne's ELO

From Out of Nowhere - Jeff Lynne's ELO

One album that you do want to analyse a little more is the latest ELO output 'From Out of Nowhere'. There's an optimistic streak throughout this 10-track album and even though it feels, at times, a little dated, it remains wistful, nostalgic and instrumentally impressive. We're not ashamed to admit this is one "dad rock" band we'll always be fond of.

Imagination & the Misfit Kid - Labrinth

Imagination & the Misfit Kid - Labrinth

We can hardly believe he's only on his second full-length album given how long he's been around, but Labrinth is finally back after seven years with 'Imagination & the Misfit Kid' and we are loving it. With guest vocals from Zendaya and Sia, this London musician once again proves himself to be one of the most multi-talented young artists this country has to offer.