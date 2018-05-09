Award winning singer FKA Twigs has said that her “confidence as a woman was knocked” as she revealed laparoscopic surgery to have six fibroid tumours removed from her uterus.

The 30 year old British star, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, took to Instagram to open up at length about the struggles she experience following the surgery, which she says she underwent in December.

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb, normally during a woman’s reproductive years, which around a third of women are believed to experience at some point in their lives.

Revealing that the half-dozen tumours she had removed were “pretty large”, Barnett said they were “the size of two cooking apples, three kiwis and a couple of strawberries. A fruit bowl of pain every day. The nurse said that the weight and size was like being six months pregnant.”

She continued: “I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again. I had surgery in December and I was so scared. Despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked.”

“But today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house, I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical. Thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again.”

She also paid tribute to other women who suffer from the condition, assuring them they’re “not alone” and calling them “amazing warriors”.

Barnett’s first FKA twigs album LP1 was released almost four years ago in 2014, and received lavish critical praise on the way to scooping multiple MOBO Awards and a Mercury Music Prize nomination. It’s not known when the follow-up will be released.

