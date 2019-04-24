FKA Twigs will release a new single on Wednesday (24.04.19).

The 31-year-old singer last released solo work in the form of 2016's stand-alone single 'Good to Love', which came a year after her last EP 'M3LL155X', but almost three years later she's announced she's making her long-awaited comeback with a brand new single called 'Cellophane', which will be released on Wednesday at 7:30pm in the UK.

In a message posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday (23.04.19) night, she wrote: ''throughout my life I've practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn't work this time. I had to tear down every process I'd ever relied on. go deeper. rebuild. start again.

''cellophane is coming, tomorrow 7:30pm bst / 11:30am pacific / 2:30pm eastern (sic)''

'M3LL155X' came as Twigs' third EP after her debut releases 'EP1' and 'EP2' in 2012 and 2013 respectively, and followed her debut studio album, 'LP1', which was released in 2014 and was nominated for that year's Mercury Music Prize.

Despite her sporadic releases, the 'Two Weeks' hitmaker has embarked on various collaborative projects throughout the years, including working on last year's 'Fukk Sleep' with A$AP Rocky.

Earlier this year, the star - who is known for her unique sound, which has been described as ''genre-bending'' - took to social media to retweet several messages from her fans asking when she would be releasing new music, though at the time she did not give any of them an answer.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown whether Twigs' new single will be another stand-alone release, or if it will form part of another EP, or full album.