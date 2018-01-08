Stockholm sisters First Aid Kit have just dropped the 80s-inspired high school video for their latest single 'Fireworks', in which they embark on a mission to be Prom Queen.
The video has been directed by Mats Udd and has a very American style vibe to it; with high school kids getting ready to attend the prom - or Rebel Hearts Ball - complete with awkward photos, even more awkward dancing corsages and a runaway Prom Queen.
It's the second single from Johanna and Klara Söderberg's upcoming fourth studio album 'Ruins', following the release of 'It's a Shame'.
First Aid Kit will be going on tour later this month, kicking off at Oakland's Fox Theater on January 24th. They'll play across North America before hitting the UK and venturing across Europe with two dates at Stockholm Waterfront in March. They also have five Australia dates, and they have been confirmed to play at Coachella in April.
'Ruins' is set to be released on January 19th 2018 through Columbia Records.
