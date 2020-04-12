Fiona Shaw says James Bond should never be played by a woman, even though she portrays one of MI6's top agents in 'Killing Eve'.
Fiona Shaw says James Bond should never be played by a woman.
The 61-year-old actress - who portrays one of MI6's top agents in 'Killing Eve' - is horrified at the suggestion that the role of the famed super spy should go to a woman when Daniel Craig quits.
She told The Mail On Sunday newspaper: ''That is not the point of James Bond. He is a person who was born out of a certain era. I don't think equality means that everybody plays everything all the time.''
She added that if producers want to explore a female Bond, they should ''make another thing called Jane Bond rather than simply recast James''.
However, Fiona does believe that cross-gender casting can sometimes be a good thing, explaining: ''Sometimes it throws an interesting light on something to have its opposite take centre stage - but not always. It all depends where the culture is.''
Meanwhile, George Lazenby recently revealed he thinks Margot Robbie could make a ''ballsy'' James Bond.
The 80-year-old actor played 007 in just one film, 1969's 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service', and he admitted he wants a female to take over as Bond so he has tipped the 'Birds of Prey' star for the iconic part.
Lazenby said: ''I would rather see a woman on screen than a man, so it might be a good idea having a woman play James Bond... Jane Bond. I think it's a good idea. I mean, why not?
''There's an Australian actress who's over here that I was just listening to on the television today, Margot Robbie. She would be good. She's ballsy.
Lazenby previously revealed he has never watched his successors as Bond because he is ''just not interested'' in the franchise, and said he wouldn't be against a woman stepping into the role.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
This British satirical comedy may be a bit of a mess, but since it's based...
Malick takes a bold, intensely personal approach to this big story about life, the universe...
Watch the trailer for The Tree of LifeThe Tree Of Life is Terrance Malick's first...
The final instalment of the Harry Potter series is almost upon us! Harry Potter and...
Oscar Wilde's classic novel is turned into a schlock horror movie, totally engulfed by gloomy...
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixTrailerWe've managed to get our hands on the...
It is hardly a reassuring sign when one of the more interesting things in a...
Sure, the man's had a bad run of things. When Brian de Palma directed Snake...
The moral of love: Be manipulative and conniving to get the man (or woman) you...
In his second big-screen outing, adolescent wizard Harry Potter is blessed with enough cinematic magic...
Harry Potter is growing up, and so is his movie franchise.Under the tutelage of a...
Overly self-indulgent director Chris Columbus could have cut out the entire middle hour of "Harry...