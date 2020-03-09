Fiona Apple has finished her new album.

The 42-year-old singer hasn't released an album since 'The Idler Wheel...' in 2012 - but in a video posted on a fansite, she revealed that her new album is finally complete.

In the clip on Fiona Apple Rocks, the award-winning musician spelt out M-Y-R-E-C-O-R-D-I-S-D-O-N-E in American Sign Language, followed by a nod and a smile.

Fiona - who released her debut album, 'Tidal', back in 1996 - has been teasing details of her new record for years.

Last year, the singer admitted she wanted to release her new album ''a million years ago''.

Asked when it would be ready for fans, she shared: ''I mean, I don't know! It's hard to say.

''I was supposed to be done a million years ago. And I go off and I take too long making stuff. I'm hoping for early 2020. I think.''

Asked whether she'd compare her new album to any of her previous work, Fiona said: ''It's probably its own thing. But I don't know how to articulate that.

''It's like, if you've been working out every day for a month and then nobody sees you, they see the difference, but if you've been doing it all the time, you don't really see the difference.

''I can't really know the growth or the evolution or anything like that in what I do, because I'm in the middle of it.''

Fiona also excited her loyal fans earlier this year, when she shared footage of herself working in the recording studio on social media.