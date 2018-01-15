If you didn't already know that 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard was actually super musical, his recent live cover of The Velvet Underground in Brooklyn ought to show you the extent of his talents. His band Calpurnia is also coming with a debut EP later this year.

Finn Wolfhard at 'Stranger Things 2' premiere

The 15-year-old actor, who also appeared in the 2017 remake of 'It', performed a number of covers at his Rough Trade NYC show on Friday (January 12th 2018) with his band Calpurnia, including The Velvet Underground's 1967 hit 'Here She Comes Now' which was famously covered by Nirvana in 1991.

'This song goes out to Lou Reed and Hulk Hogan', said Finn, who proceeded to play guitar and sing on the track. The band also covered the Pixies track 'Where Is My Mind', 'El Scorcho' by Weezer as well as Twin Peaks' 'Butterfly'.

Plus, they also played a few original tracks from their forthcoming debut EP which is set for release sometime in 2018. Having signed to the indie label Royal Mountain Records back in November 2017, Calpurnia have been working alongside Cadien Lake James (who has produced for Chicago-based rockers Twin Peaks) on the new release which features six songs and will precede their first full-length album which they begin working on this year.

Finn grew up in a musical household, where he first learned about classic rock and oldies bands. 'My dad and my mom used to play that kind of music in the car when I was a baby', he previously told Rolling Stone. 'And then my mom introduced me to the Beatles, and I got obsessed with the Beatles, and then I just went from there. I would also search the web: You know how one video leads to another leads to another? It was kind of like that, but with songs. A Beatles song led to a Led Zeppelin song, and then a Led Zeppelin song led to the Rolling Stones.'