Now set to be the second instalment in the 'American Crime Story' franchise, with 'Katrina' pushed back to season 3, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' will come to the small screen in early 2018, with new information trickling out about the series every day.

Finn Wittrock joins the cast as Jeff Trail

As part of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, the show follows on from the critically-acclaimed, award-winning first season 'The People v. O. J. Simpson', which debuted in 2016 and starred Cuba Gooding Jr. in the titular role of Simpson. Chronicling the trial that O. J. faced following the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, the show was an instant hit with the scores of those watching.

Murphy is hoping to replicate that success with 'Versace', with Edgar Ramirez in the titular role alongside Darren Criss as his killer, Andrew Cunanan. Annaleigh Ashford also stars as Elizabeth Cote, with Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace, Max Greenfield as Santo Versace and Ricky Martin as Gianni's long-time lover, Antonio D'Amico.

It's now been revealed in a report by EW that 'American Horror Story' actor Finn Wittrock has signed up to play Jeff Trail in the show; a friend of Andrew Cunanan but also the man who goes on to become the killer's first victim. Whilst Cunanan is best known for murdering Gianni Versace, the fashion designer was actually the serial murderer's final kill. Before Versace, Cunanan had killed four other people, including this friend.

This of course isn't the first time Wittrock has worked in a Ryan Murphy production. The star was a part of 'American Horror Story' season 4, 5 and 6, playing roles in 'Freak Show', 'Hotel' and the more recent 'Roanoke'. Whether or not he'll be starring in the upcoming seventh season is yet to be revealed.

The report claims that the 'Versace' season of 'American Crime Story' will flash back and forth between Gianni's murder in July 1997 to various important points in both his life and that of his killer, Cunanan.

'American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace' is expected to debut on FX in the US in early 2018, with 'Katrina: American Crime Story' also set to premiere later that year.