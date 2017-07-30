For many, Marvel's 'Iron Fist' was a bit of a disappointment when it hit Netflix earlier this year. Expectations were high following the huge success of 'Daredevil' seasons 1-2 and the first seasons of both 'Jessica Jones' and 'Luke Cage', but the series failed to hit the mark on more than one occasion, with many slating it as being too focused on Danny Rand's journey to becoming Iron Fist, rather than bringing some great action to the small screen.

Finn Jones as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist in 'The Defenders' / Cr: Sarah Shatz

Though we know his origin story is to continue in 'The Defenders', which hits Netflix this August, Rand will likely be taking on all manner of enemies when he teams up with his fellow New York City heroes, to take down Sigourney Weaver's Alexandra.

Legions of fans are already looking to the future, however, and have explicitly been asking questions about the 'Heroes For Hire' story arc that's taken place in Marvel's comics. That's something the actor himself would love to be a part of if it came to live action.

Speaking at London Film & Comic Con with ScreenGeek, Jones said: "First, I would love to see 'Heroes For Hire'. There’s not been any talks about that so far – but working with Mike is brilliant. He’s a great actor and a great human being. We just have a really good natural chemistry together both as actors – but also as the characters as well. One of the greatest things about 'The Defenders' and the way that Marco Ramirez wrote it was [that] he really wrote great scenes for me and Mike. I think people are going to be really pleased when they see them because there’s this awesome 'Heroes for Hire' sort of connection."

Whether or not Marvel do decide to bring the 'Heroes For Hire' story to fans in the near future will likely determine not only the future for this version of Danny Rand, but of the other heroes within this universe. Luke Cage will of course go in a completely different direction to that we've seen him go so far, whilst Jessica Jones and Daredevil will also likely be woven throughout the story in some way. We'll have to wait and see what plans creators have up their sleeves.

More: Finn Jones Hopes For Traditional 'Iron Fist' Costume In Season 2

Iron Fist and Luke Cage will first team up in 'The Defenders', which hits Netflix on August 18.