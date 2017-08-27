Debuting last week and finally bringing together the heroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, Marvel's 'The Defenders' is certainly one of the most talked about television shows that Netflix has ever brought to fans. For those who have been committed enough to binge through the whole season already, there's been a lot of story to chew through, and a lot of developing relationships and friendships to talk about.

Finn Jones as Danny Rand in 'The Defenders' / Cr: Sarah Shatz

One of those friendships is between Danny Rand aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter). In the comic book world, the pair form the 'Heroes For Hire', and whilst that's not something we've seen in live action just yet, we have seen the two enjoy one another's company.

That's something that Jones thinks was integral to making a success out of the bond the two share, which he explained further in a new interview.

Speaking with Collider, the actor said of the characters' friendship: "The great thing about the relationship between the two characters is that it’s incredibly relevant. It’s a relationship that’s needed on screen right now. They come from very different backgrounds and they have very different points of view, but despite all of it, they’re able to find a common ground and actually become very good friends. I think that’s a very relevant relationship that we need on screen, at the moment."

Jones is obviously pointing towards the racial tensions that seem to be at an all-time high at the moment, especially so in the United States. With a President that falters when condemning neo-Nazis and the like, and the First Amendment that allows racists to walk around with Nazi flags on the streets, times are scarier for those hailing from minorities than ever before.

So, to see a rich, young, white male be friends with a man of colour who hasn't had the best opportunities in life on a show like this one can only be a good thing.

More: 'The Defenders' Star Elodie Yung Hopes To Explore Elektra's Story Further

'The Defenders' season 1 is available now on Netflix alongside 'Daredevil' seasons 1-2, 'Jessica Jones' season 1, 'Luke Cage' season 1 and 'Iron Fist' season 1. 'The Punisher' is expected to debut before the end of the year.