For critics, Marvel/Netflix collaborative series 'Iron Fist' didn't tick many of the right boxes. When the first season of the show was made available for the viewing public however, it quickly became another huge success for the comic book company and streaming service, with fans quickly getting behind the series' leading character Danny Rand (Finn Jones).

Finn Jones stars as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist

Though no second season of the show has yet been ordered by Netflix, it is something that looks to be happening as we move forward. Fellow Marvel shows 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones' and 'Luke Cage' have all been given extended orders on the platform, with the three heroes plus Iron Fist teaming up in 'The Defenders', set to debut in just under a couple of months.

If the show does make a return, Finn Jones has some ideas about what we should expect from his superhero character. Throughout the first season, the classic Iron Fist costume was never used, and with his comments below, it's unlikely he'll wear them in 'The Defenders', which has now completely filming. The outfit's debut could however still be just around the corner.

"I think moving forward to Season 2, we'll see something like that [the classic costume]," the actor said, speaking on the HHWLOD podcast. "Personally I hope we get the wispy kind of ripples at the back of the mask. That's a super cool effect. I think it would actually be annoying, the logistics of it but I think it would look really cool."

As mentioned by Jones, whether or not the practicality of the costume is something that can exist within this world is another question altogether. If the Iron Fist outfit is going to come to the series, it's going to have to be one we can believe Rand could fight in, as the rest of the world is so relatable and real to the viewers.

More: Danny Rand Returns From The Dead In 'Marvel's Iron Fist' Trailer

'Iron Fist' season 1 is available now to stream on Netflix.