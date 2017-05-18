The setting is Minnesota in 1977. Ben is a young boy who is deaf in one ear, being raised by his aunt and uncle following the death of his mother. Determined to find his long lost father, he attempts to contact him using clues from his mother's old possessions. His journey takes him to New York City where he hides at the American Museum of Natural History with the help of one of the employees' son Jamie. He soon retreats to a nearby bookshop where he meets a deaf lady called Rose who believes they are connected. Simultaneously, we are told of her story beginning fifty years prior in 1927. She's living in New Jersey and escapes to New York to seek out her idol Lillian Mayhew who turns out to be her mother. Unfortunately for her, she wants nothing to do with her, but her later life reveals her relation to Ben.
'Wonderstruck' is a unique drama adapted into a screenplay by children's author Brian Selznick ('Hugo') from his own 2011 novel of the same name. Directed by the Academy Award nominated Todd Haynes ('Carol', 'Velvet Goldmine', 'Far from Heaven'), the film premieres at Cannes Film Festival where it is nominated for the Palme D'Or Prize in the Official Selection. It is set to be released in theatres on November 15th 2017.
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
XXX
4
Six (Live)
5
So Sexy
6
Shape Of You
9
Shape Of You [Lyric]
10
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
The Grateful Dead championed the psychedelic movement and still to this day are seen as...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
While it might look like an anachronistic live action reimagining of the classic Eastern folk...
The Buena Vista Social Club was an inconspicuous music hall in Cuba that hosted dances...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...
Boxing movies aren't usually this thoughtful. Sure, there are plenty of punchy moments in the...
Scottish filmmaker Gillies MacKinnon (Hideous Kinky) remakes the 1949 Ealing comedy classic, although it's difficult...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
Two American soldiers fighting in the Iraq war (2003 - 2011) are hiding out in...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control...
Grunge master Chris Cornell dies on tour at the age of 52.
'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' is the prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 movie.