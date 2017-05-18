Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

The setting is Minnesota in 1977. Ben is a young boy who is deaf in one ear, being raised by his aunt and uncle following the death of his mother. Determined to find his long lost father, he attempts to contact him using clues from his mother's old possessions. His journey takes him to New York City where he hides at the American Museum of Natural History with the help of one of the employees' son Jamie. He soon retreats to a nearby bookshop where he meets a deaf lady called Rose who believes they are connected. Simultaneously, we are told of her story beginning fifty years prior in 1927. She's living in New Jersey and escapes to New York to seek out her idol Lillian Mayhew who turns out to be her mother. Unfortunately for her, she wants nothing to do with her, but her later life reveals her relation to Ben.

'Wonderstruck' is a unique drama adapted into a screenplay by children's author Brian Selznick ('Hugo') from his own 2011 novel of the same name. Directed by the Academy Award nominated Todd Haynes ('Carol', 'Velvet Goldmine', 'Far from Heaven'), the film premieres at Cannes Film Festival where it is nominated for the Palme D'Or Prize in the Official Selection. It is set to be released in theatres on November 15th 2017.


Starring: , Millicent Simmonds, Jaden Michael,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment