Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with extraordinary power. There is no-one quite as extraordinary, however, as Diana herself. After being shown the noble Sword of Athena as a young girl, our heroine becomes determined to be the one who wields it, training in all areas of combat. When her incredible powers start to shine through, her mother Hippolyta does not want to tell her the truth about her creation. As oblivious as she is to the secrets of her birthright, she becomes determined to save the world after rescuing a marooned military pilot named Steve Trevor. When he informs her of the danger that her kind faces, she insists on going with him to win the war and save the world. Of course, London is hardly the place she wants to be, but she finds new friendships in Steve and his quirky secretary Etta Candy.

'Wonder Woman' comes to the big screen this summer as the first live action film adaptation of the Amazonian heroine. It has been directed by Patty Jenkins ('Monster') and with a screenplay by Allan Heinberg ('Grey's Anatomy') and Geoff Johns ('The Flash') and follows the release of 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'. It will be released on June 2nd 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , Samantha Jo, , Florence Kasumba, , Eleanor Matsuura, Mayling Ng, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Emily Carey
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment