August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused facial birth defects and he's had no fewer 27 surgeries. He has been homeschooled throughout his childhood but is about to enter his first year of mainstream school at Beecher Prep. His parents are, of course, worried that he'll be the subject of bullying - no matter how much they assure him that he's special. Unfortunately, that's just what happens to him, but there are at least some school kids that are determined to build a friendship with him and make him feel welcome. Some kids are reluctant to associate with him, but after hearing some revelatory things, realise that the people they want to be are the people that will love Auggie for who he is.
'Wonder' is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Raquel Jaramillo under the nom de plume R.J. Palacio. It became an instant best-seller and won both the Mark Twain Award and the Junior Young Reader's Choice Award. The novel itself was inspired by the Natalie Merchant song 'Wonder', and an experience that the author had with her own son and another disfigured child. The film has been directed by Stephen Chbosky ('The Perks of Being a Wallflower'), with a screenplay by Steve Conrad ('The Secret Life of Walter Mitty') and Jack Thorne ('How I Live Now'). 'Wonder' will be released in theatres on November 17th 2017.
XXX
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Six (Live)
4
Shape Of You
9
Get It While It's Hot
10
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
Long before the days of Jack the Ripper, there was another monster haunting the streets...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
The Grateful Dead championed the psychedelic movement and still to this day are seen as...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
While it might look like an anachronistic live action reimagining of the classic Eastern folk...
The Buena Vista Social Club was an inconspicuous music hall in Cuba that hosted dances...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...
Boxing movies aren't usually this thoughtful. Sure, there are plenty of punchy moments in the...
Scottish filmmaker Gillies MacKinnon (Hideous Kinky) remakes the 1949 Ealing comedy classic, although it's difficult...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...