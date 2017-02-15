Director: John R. Leonetti
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some people might know exactly what they'd wish for. When that opportunity lands in the hands of a teenager named Claire in the form of an old magical music box, she is offered seven wishes. With them she is granted popularity and prosperity, but at a terrible price. Her dreams are coming true to the expense of the people around her, both enemies and loved ones, who are facing their very worst nightmares. She has no choice but to dispose of her music box; but with a magic that powerful, it's going to be almost impossible to let it go. The message here is clear: Be careful what you wish for.

'Wish Upon' is an intense horror directed by John R. Leonetti (the man at the helm of 'Annabelle' and the cinematographer behind 'The Conjuring', 'Insidious: Chapter 2') and written by Barbara Marshall ('Viral', 'Triple Dog'). It is set to be released in theatres everywhere on June 30th 2017. 


Starring: , , Shannon Purser, , , , Sydney Park, Alice Lee, Michelle Alexander, Daniela Barbosa, Mitchell Slaggert, Josephine Langford, Raegan Revord, Alexander Nunez, Natalie Prinzen-Klages
