US Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) is an expert hunter and tracker living amongst the snowy terrain of Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. He's used to freezing temperatures and animal corpses, but when he discovers the body of a dead girl while out doing his usual tour of the landscape on his snowmobile, he enlists the help of the town's chief of police who brings in an FBI agent named Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen). Unfortunately, she isn't quite the agent they were expecting and, being from Florida, is far from familiar with this kind of weather. But when it becomes clear that they have a homicide on their hands, the three of them band together to uncover the identity of the assailant - or, indeed, assailants.
'Wind River' has been directed and written by the Academy Award nominated Taylor Sheridan ('Vile', 'Sicario') and has already won three awards: Un Certain Regard at Cannes Film Festival, the Audience Award at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and the Best of Fest Award at Nantucket. Plus, the score has been composed and performed by Nick Cave ('War Machine', 'Days of Grace'), with whom Sheridan worked on 'Hell or High Water', and Warren Ellis.
