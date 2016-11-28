Director: Craig Johnson
Year: 2016

Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant for startling and offending strangers with his overly honest opinions; but he considers almost everyone as a friend he just hasn't met yet. His gregariousness, however, didn't save his relationship with his estranged wife Pippi (Laura Dern) when she left him 17 years ago, and since then he's been on a quest to save himself from his crushing loneliness. Things seem to take a turn for the better when he discovers that Pippi put a daughter named Claire (Isabella Amara) up for adoption around the time that they broke up, and he sets out to find her and become the father that he's always wanted to be. He drags a reluctant Pippi along with him, but is he just trying to force a happy family on two unwilling figures that don't really want anything to do with him?

'Wilson' is a gritty comedy written by the Oscar nominated Daniel Clowes ('Ghost World'), who published a graphic novel of the same name back in 2010. Directed by Craig Johnson ('The Skeleton Twins', 'True Adolescents'), the movie is scheduled to be released in the US on March 24th 2017.


Starring: , , Isabella Amara, , , , , Bruce Bohne, Roxy Wood, Tom Proctor
