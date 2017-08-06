Director: Morgan Matthews
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Documentaries

There are some people in the world who are both physically and mentally unstoppable, and Formula One legend Sir Frank Williams is definitely one of those people. A fast car lover from a very young age, Frank went on to build the Frank Williams Racing Cars company in 1966, developing a team that has won no less than nine Constructors' Championships in four decades. But it was at the peak of his entrepreneurial succes in 1986 that his life would change dramatically after a brutal car crash almost killed him. Tetraplegic and confined to a wheelchair, Frank nonetheless beat the odds and returned home to his wife Ginny and children Jonathan, Jaime and Claire who cared for him with all their energy. And he went back to managing his Formula One team, eventually passing on the reins to his daughter who never expected to step into her father's shoes. 

'Williams' is an explorative documentary on the life and career of 75-year-old Sir Frank Williams. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Morgan Matthews ('X+Y', 'Shooting Bigfoot') and with dramatisations starring Emily Bevan ('Doc Martin') and Jenny Funnell ('As Time Goes By'), the film features interviews with all the Williams family as well as F1 heroes the likes of Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Alan Jones and Sir Patrick Head. It's set to hit UK cinemas on August 4th 2017.


Starring: Frank Williams, Emily Bevan, Jenny Funnell
