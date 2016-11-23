Director:
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Comedies

Stephanie has always been a very intelligent girl and both her parents were joyous when she managed to get into Stanford University; wishing to catch up with their little girl over the holidays, Ned, Bard and their teenage son Scott all get in the car and travel to see Stephanie.

Stephanie is really happy to see her family and she can't wait to introduce them all to the new man in her life and their equally enthusiastic to meet him. All this changed quickly when they first manage to cast eyes on Stephanie's beloved. Laird Mayhew is a young billionaire who made his fortune through tech - though he clearly had a good business mind, Laird, is loud constantly swears and often shares WAY too much information.

Ned and Barb are far from taken with Laird even though their daughter confirms her love for him and explains that his heart is in the right place. Laird loves Stephanie and is eager to commit to his beau. In a bid to convince the Flemings that he is a suitable partner for his daughter, Laird begins wooing Barb and Scott. Ned on the other hand will not be won over as easily, he's convinced that Laird is completely wrong for his daughter and will go to extreme lengths to make sure Stephanie Fleming never becomes Mrs  Mayhew.

Why Him was written by Jonah Hill, John Hamburg and Ian Helfer and was directed by John Hamburg. Ben Stiller earns a production credit alongside Stuart Cornfeld, Dan Levine and Shawn Levy whilst it was directed by John Hamburg who previously wrote and directed I Love You, Man.


