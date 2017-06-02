Whitney Houston, the woman behind the 1992 number one hit cover of 'I Will Always Love You', was without doubt one of the finest voices in the history of pop music having won nearly 250 awards in her career including 7 Grammys. Unfortunately that was the problem. She was only ever seen as this brilliant talent, a commodity for her record label. This was a woman who struggled with the pressures of fame in a business that refused to let her be her true self, to find her own identity, and ultimately destroyed her.
As if she didn't have enough in her life to contend with, such as her passionate yet turbulent relationship with Bobby Brown. She did have people looking out for her including PA Robyn Crawford, but it wasn't enough in the end to save her from her tragic fate. At just 48-years-old, she drowned in the bathtub of her hotel after a cocaine and prescription drug binge. It was a shocking end to woman who only ever wanted to entertain since she was a child singing in a New Jersey church choir. But as much as it was her passion and her identity, it was also her downfall.
'Can I Be Me' is a heartbreaking documentary echoing a haunting sentiment that Whitney Houstin continually expressed. It has been directed by the award-winning Nick Broomfield ('Kurt & Courtney', 'Biggie And Tupac') alongside Austrian filmmaker Rudi Dolezal. It features plenty of live performance and interview footage from the legend herself as well as new interviews with those who knew her and those who admired her including her mother Cissy Houston.
It is set to be released in the UK on June 16th 2017 but will make a special premiere on June 11th at Sheffield Doc/Fest with a live performance from Michelle John and a Q&A with the directors.
Run
1
XXX
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Wall Of Glass
5
Boof Baf
6
So Sexy
7
Six (Live)
8
Beautiful
9
Something Just Like This [Lyric]
10
This British satirical comedy may be a bit of a mess, but since it's based...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
This may look like a rather typical American indie thriller, but British filmmaker Christopher Smith...
Whitney Houston, the woman behind the 1992 number one hit cover of 'I Will Always...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when...
Philip is a typical young English gent, except that he has a deepening desire for...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Forests can be mysterious and bewildering places, but for Paul and his family it is...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
Long before the days of Jack the Ripper, there was another monster haunting the streets...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...