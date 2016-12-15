Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the genetically-modified apes, Caesar, refuses to take responsibility for it; he has given the surviving humans too chances to maintain peace between them to count, but it's not in a human being's nature to allow their planet to be ruled by anything other than their own species. After Caesar's former right-hand man Koba betrays him and incites anger between both humans and apes, their ultimate civility was always going to collapse into an all-out war. Now that an army has been assembled lead by the Colonel, no mercy will be shown towards their primate counterparts. Though there is one man, the Preacher, who still believes there's a chance there can be peace.

Based on the original 1963 science fiction novel by Pierre Boulle, 'War Of The Planet Of The Apes' is the sequel to 2014's 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' and the third film in the franchise reboot. The film sees the return of director Matt Reeves ('Cloverfield', 'Let Me In') and screenwriter Mark Bomback ('Total Recall', 'Total Recall', 'The Wolverine'). 'War Of The Planet Of The Apes' will be released on July 14th 2017. 


Starring: , , , , , , , Ty Olsson, Max Lloyd-Jones, Amiah Miller, , Chad Rook, Aleks Paunovic, Devyn Dalton, , Michael Adamthwaite, Gabriel Chavarria,
