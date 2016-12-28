Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

'Viceroy's House' follows the life of the last Viceroy of India who was the figurehead of relinquishing British rule on the Indian subcontinent in 1947. Lord Mountbatten and his wife Lady Edwina Mountbatten were charged with overseeing India's newfound independence, wanting the nation to stay united as one. However, India was already divided by religion, with Muslim leader Muhammed Ali Jinnah wishing to establish a separate country in the form of Pakistan. The Partition of India was not a desirable option for the British rule, but as the civil unrest grew amongst the people and people began to divide themselves anyway, it became the only option for minimal damage to all nations.

This historical biopic follows the imminent independence of India through the eyes of both Lord Mountbatten and civil servants General Hastings Ismay and Cyril Radcliffe, as well as the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims that served at the Viceroy's house together. 'Viceroy's House' has been directed by Gurinder Chadha ('Bend It Like Beckham', 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging'), with a script co-written by Chadha, her writing partner Paul Mayeda Berges and Moira Buffini ('Jane Eyre', 'Byzantium'), and it will be release on March 3rd 2017 for the 70th Anniversary of the Independence of India.


Starring: , , , Huma Qureshi, , , Lily Travers, , Samrat Chakrabarti, Simon Williams, Sarah-Jane Dias, , Tanveer Ghani, Denzil Smith, Robin Soans, Lucy Fleming, Neeraj Kabi, Marcus Jean Pirae, Darshan Jariwala, Trishaan,
